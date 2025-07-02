Good day for EP at U13 Craven Week
Border Central suffer narrow defeat against Griquas
The Eastern Cape teams produced mixed results on the second day of the U13 Craven Week rugby tournament, with Eastern Province’s main team providing the highlight for the host province, comfortably beating the Valke 40-17 at Selborne College on Tuesday...
