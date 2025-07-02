Vincent Tshituka finally cracks the Test nod

The coach last year used more than 50 players through the course of the international season and he is clearly preparing for every eventuality.
Sports reporter
Image: GRANT PITCHER/ GALLO IMAGES
Having had two appetisers, Vincent Tshituka will get to tuck into the main meal of rugby when he makes his Test debut for the Springboks in Saturday's clash against Italy.
The clash at Loftus Versfeld will mark Tshituka's first fully fledged appearance at the highest level after previously representing an SA XV post the Covid-19 pandemic and last Saturday's matchup for the Boks against the Barbarians.
Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tshituka, who was deemed ineligible to play Test rugby for the Boks until he acquired a South African passport, was forced to bide his time despite inspirational performances for the Lions and more lately the Sharks.
Tshituka cracked the nod on the back of sterling performances for the Sharks, not just in the back row but when required to do duty in the second.
He has arguably been the Sharks' most consistent performer this season and perhaps deserves his place in the team ahead of some illustrious names.
Regular Bok captain Siya Kolisi is again missing from the team sheet after he picked up a niggle in the build-up to last week's clash against the Barbarians.
Jesse Kriel will take the captain's armband for the second week running and will be the 67th player to captain the Boks in a Test.
Eben Etzebeth, who is back from injury, will serve as vice-captain.
“Siya picked up a niggle, but Marco [van Staden] did a good job at flanker last week and he is one of the core players in our team, so we are blessed to have such depth in the squad,” said Bok coach Rassie Erasmus.
Kolisi's performances in the United Rugby Championship weren't as consistent as some of his teammates but he relished the opportunity in a different position when he was required to play No 8. Moreover, Kolisi gets a spring in his step when he is with the Boks.
Erasmus, though, will be keen to see how some of the players who have helped the team win two Rugby World Cups (RWC) perform two years away from the next instalment.
Are they physically up to it and do they possess the fire in the belly motivation that saw the Boks climb to the top spot in the world rankings?
In some ways this will be the year of reckoning as the back-to-back RWC holders play away twice against the All Blacks and once each against France and Ireland.
The coach last year used more than 50 players through the course of the international season and he is clearly preparing for every eventuality.
For Saturday's opening Test, Erasmus named a squad that features 13 players who defeated the Barbarians 54-7 in Cape Town.
The Test will hold particular significance for utility back Damian Willemse, who returns to the Bok fold for the first time since the RWC final after a series of injuries curtailed his 2024 season, while a suspension for a dangerous tackle saw him miss the outing against the Barbarians.
Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, who last wore the national team jersey against Ireland in Durban last year before his season was cut short by injury, is among the substitutes, while No 8 Jasper Wiese also returns.
Wiese replaces Jean-Luc du Preez, whose wife is expecting a child, while Etzebeth takes over from the injured Jean Kleyn in the second row. Wilco Louw will start at tighthead prop alongside Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx.
Handré Pollard will start at flyhalf next to scrumhalf Morne van den Berg.
Erasmus opted for a split of six forwards and two backs on the replacements bench, where experienced hooker Bongi Mbonambi will provide front row cover with props Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Vincent Koch, while lock RG Snyman and utility forwards Franco Mostert and Kwagga Smith also rank among the cavalry.
The two backline players on the bench are De Klerk and Willie le Roux, who will earn his 99th Test cap if he takes the field.
Springboks to play Italy:
Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel (captain), Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Handré Pollard, Morne van den Berg; Jasper Wiese, Vincent Tshituka, Marco van Staden; Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche
Substitutes: Bongi Mbonambi, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux
