Inability to wrap up matches costs Eastern Cape teams’ victories in U13 Craven Week
On a day punctuated with handling errors caused by the wet conditions, Eastern Cape’s top teams, Border Central and Eastern Province, were let down by poor game management after leading for the majority of their U13 Craven Week games at Selborne College on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.