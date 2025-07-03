SABC to broadcast second Test between Springboks and Italy
Match marks 30th anniversary of the Springboks' 1995 Rugby World Cup victory
SABC will televise the second Incoming Series Test match between the Springboks and Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha next weekend.
This comes after Saru, SuperSport and the SABC confirmed a broadcast agreement to ensure the match, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Springboks' historic 1995 Rugby World Cup victory, is available on the national broadcaster.
“The 1995 triumph was a moment that captured the attention of the world — revealing unmatched power of sport to bring people together, to heal deep wounds and to inspire a country that was still finding its feet as a young democracy,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. “As Saru, we are working closely with our broadcasters to ensure that all South Africans can be part of this historic occasion.”
SABC Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said it was important for South Africans to watch key sporting events.
“The public broadcaster extends its appreciation to Saru and SuperSport for the spirit in which negotiations took place, to enable us to broadcast this historic match. It is important that the SABC is not left out of key national sporting events, which bring the nation together and rugby has been very instrumental in doing that.
“This agreement also highlights the reach that the public broadcaster has in universal access to the nation through its TV and radio platforms, as millions of South Africans will have an opportunity to witness this historic moment.
“We call upon all South Africans to tune in, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Rugby World Cup win in 1995.”
SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha said they were pleased to contribute to the country’s celebration of 30 years of Springbok excellence since that unforgettable moment in 1995.
“That moment united the whole country and we are honoured to be involved in helping unite the country once more around the Springboks. This year also marks 30 years of SuperSport as a stand-alone channel and we are proud to share this milestone with the most successful rugby nation in men’s Rugby World Cup history — the Springboks.
“To make this moment special, SuperSport has a variety of activities throughout the year, including the Springbok Dream Team and special broadcasts on Your World of Champions on DStv.”