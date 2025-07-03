One of Safa's main sponsors, Sasol, has given the football association a stringent decree, telling the cash-strapped association to stop “exploiting” Banyana Banyana and Sasol League clubs, before a new sponsorship contract is signed.
This was revealed to Sowetan by a source close to the petroleum company. Sasol has been a significant Safa sponsor since 2009, having reportedly pumped in R16m, which was distributed in quarterly instalments of R4m, for the 2024/25 financial year.
On Wednesday, the company confirmed that its sponsorship agreement with Safa had expired this week, revealing it was awaiting Safa to agree to new terms of a potential renewal. The petroleum company's statement added that “until an agreement is reached, Sasol no longer holds the rights to associate with Banyana Banyana and the Sasol League.”
“Sasol isn't happy with how Safa uses money, so they've told the association that they must do away with exploiting Banyana and Sasol League teams for them to renew the contract,” the source said.
“The order given to Safa is simple: 'No more late payments to both Banyana players and the second tier of women's football teams'. Safa must agree in writing that they'll never again delay paying Banyana and Sasol teams, before Sasol commits to a new deal.”
Sasol issues ultimatum to Safa on funding
’Stop late payments of teams or lose sponsorship’
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
On Monday, this publication reported that Safa had promised Banyana players, who're in Morocco preparing for Wafcon, that they'll receive their outstanding match bonuses from two previous camps in two instalments; on July 15 and 30, leaving the players unsatisfied, having staged a two-day protest over this matter last week as they prepare for their Wafcon title defence.
In April, several clubs in the Western Cape took Safa to court, seeking resolution and accountability from the football mother body regarding non-payments. In May, the start of the Eastern Cape Sasol League 2025 season was suspended indefinitely after teams protested the nonpayment of their travelling allowances, referee subsidies, and prize money from the previous season.
The company's brand group marketing manager, Nozipho Mbatha, insisted they weren't at liberty to reveal what they'd told Safa to do to renew. “At this stage, we're not in a position to disclose the terms of a potential renewal,” Mbatha said in brief.
Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao wasn't reached for comment.
