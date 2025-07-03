SuperSport United have confirmed the sale of their status to Siwelele Football Club.
“Following a closed bidding process, Siwelele was awarded the rights to purchase the three-time Premiership winners, pending approval by the PSL executive committee,” SuperSport said in a statement sent to media on Thursday.
The sale follows intense speculation this week that SuperSport would be sold to businesspeople who have a desire to revive Bloemfontein Celtic, whose nickname was Siwelele before they were sold to Royal AM a few years ago.
“The sale of the club comes as SuperSport makes strategic shifts to allow it to remain the biggest broadcaster in Africa and a leading global competitor. Shifts in the market as well as the need to remain innovative in accordance with our core business have necessitated focused direction to allow SuperSport to remain the best sports content provider on the continent and a leader in broadcast innovation,” said SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha.
SuperSport United sold to Siwelele after 30 years in SA's elite league
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Calvin le John, chairperson of Siwelele FC, said: “As Siwelele we are privileged to have been given the responsibility of continuing with a rich winning tradition in the PSL. SuperSport and MultiChoice group laid an incredible 30-year platform that we wish to build upon should we get the approval from the PSL executive committee.”
Both parties said they'll not comment on the matter until the PSL ratifies the decision in the coming days.
It is expected that Siwelele will be based in the Free State, where Bloemfontein Celtic used to operate before they were sold.
It is not clear if the pending sale of MultiChoice to French broadcasting company Canal+ is part of the reason SuperSport is selling after 30 years.
SuperSport remain the main holders of the PSL broadcast rights.
