East London Central Local Football Association (ELCLFA), in collaboration with Dreamers Football Development (DFD), hosted a highly successful day of trials as part of their talent search initiative in East London on Thursday.
Despite the rainy weather conditions, the young footballers turned out in impressive numbers, showcasing their dedication and passion for the sport.
The event drew talented young footballers from various age divisions, including U11, U13, U15, U17, and U19, all eager to showcase their skills and potentially get scouted.
Dreamers Football Development travelled from Gauteng to identify and nurture the most untapped talent in the province.
The trials provided a platform for local youngsters to demonstrate their abilities, and the event was a success in spotting emerging talent in East London.
The collaboration between the ELCLFA and DFD has created an opportunity for talented players to take their game to the next level.
“The determination and enthusiasm displayed by the young players, despite the challenging weather conditions, were truly inspiring and a testament to their love for the sport,” ELCLFA president Hilton Poovan said. — DDC
ELCLFA and Dreamers host successful trials
Image: SUPPLIED
