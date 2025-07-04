Sport

Elephants primed for Border derby dogfight — Coetzee

EP coach expects visitors to come out with all guns blazing

Premium
04 July 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP’s resurgent Elephants can take another step towards securing a home Carling Currie Cup First Division semifinal when they collide with a desperate Border Bulldogs outfit at the Madibaz Stadium on Friday...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President Mbenenge: 4 July 2025
Russia confirms killing of General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the navy, in ...