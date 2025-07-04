The Netball Proteas will play a three-match Test series against reigning world champions Australia in October.
The last series between the Proteas and Australian Diamonds was played in 2023 in Australia, which the hosts won and it was the first stand-alone series between the two nations “Down Under” in 18 years.
“We are delighted to take on the world champions in a three-Test series in Australia,” said Proteas head coach Jenny van Dyk.
“This is a crucial part of our growth as a team, allowing us to test ourselves against the best, set our standards and work towards our goals. We are excited to get out there and give it our all.
“South Africa and Australia have played each other 46 times, with Australia winning all Test matches played, but the Proteas have narrowed the gap in recent times.”
Netball Proteas to play three-match Test series against Australia
Sports reporter
Image: Reg Caldecott
This is largely due to the influence of vastly experienced Norma Plummer, who coached the Proteas between 2015 and 2019 and again between 2022 and 2023.
The most notable efforts by South Africa were at the Quad Series in London is 2018 where the Diamonds narrowly beat the Proteas 54-50 and the loss by the Proteas in the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Liverpool which the Australians won by two points in the dying minutes.
“The series against South Africa is a key part of our preparation as we build towards major campaigns such as the Constellation Cup,” said Australian Diamonds head coach Stacey Marinkovich.
“Looking ahead, the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney. Every match counts and we are excited to start that journey against the Spar Proteas in Bendigo.”
