The Banyana Banyana squad is set to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title, which they won in Morocco in 2022.
The 2025 Wafcon takes place from July 5 to 26.
Banyana will play their opening game against Ghana on Monday, then meet Tanzania next Friday and go against Mali in the last fixture of the group stages on July 14.
However, the team faced some setbacks in their preparations, with players embarking on a two-day strike due to unpaid match fees last weekend and Sasol pulling out as a sponsor.
They go into this tournament with one of their key players, Thembi Kgatlana, not available due to personal reasons.
The team are also adjusting to the intense heat in Morocco, but midfielder Regina Mogolola remains confident they will succeed.
“We are feeling good and we are prepared,” she said. “We know what it will take to defend our title and we will have to work as a team, play for one another, support each other, fight for one another. So, teamwork will win the day, unlike in tennis where you are on your own.”
POLL | Can Banyana Banyana defend their Wafcon title?
Image: ABINAAR MALAO
