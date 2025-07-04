WP crowned unofficial U13 Craven Week champions in East London

Western Province finished as the top-seeded team to be crowned the champions of the 2025 edition of the U13 Craven Week at Selborne College in East London on Friday after they defeated Boland 21-7 in an unofficial final.
This was WP's ninth time they ranked first in the competition after featuring in 13 of the last 14 U13 Craven Week finals.
The contest for the number one seed between the sides was a repeat of two years ago, when WP won by a narrow 10-8.
This time, converted tries from Francois Gouws, Theolin Edwards and Lihlombe Mabengu ensured they won comfortably over their provincial neighbours.
Boland B exacted revenge for their main team beating WP B 23-14 in the unofficial Academy Week final.
EP's main team finished seventh in the rankings after their two wins in four games. They beat Griquas 52-5 in the last game.
Grey Junior centre Bulelani Norman, Jeffreys Bay lock Warren Grootboom, Woodridge No8 Aqhama Macembe all scored two tries with Kabega Primary's Musa Mdongwane and Gill College's Ruben Lotter the other scorers.
Despite showing glimpses of good innovation in their play and forward dominance through the week, Border Central finished as the second-last ranked team in the Craven Week category.
The Blue Bulls beat them 41-12 in their final match. Queen's Primary centre Luke Mpangele, who was among the top performing players for the team, scored a try, with the other five-pointer coming through Selborne Primary's Vuyo Foslara.
Border Country Districts closed the tournament with the most points conceded in the week, a negative 212 difference, losing all four of their games.
EP B finished fifth in the Academy Week standings, finishing with a 17-15 loss to the Golden Lion B team. Right behind EP were Border B, who beat Golden Lions C team 19-0.
The 2026 U13 Craven will be held in Bloemfontein.
Other results on Friday: Blue Bulls B 22 Pumas B 12, Griffons B 27 Zimbabwe 14, Free State B 38 Limpopo Blue Bulls B 0, Valke B 17 Leopards B 5, Griquas B 10 SWD B 29, Namibia 20 Sharks B 12, Sharks 33 Pumas 19, SWD 21 Free State 7.
