Two more debutants as Proteas go in search of series win in Bulawayo
Sports reporter
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images
Opener Lesego Senokwane and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen will make their debuts for the Proteas in the second Test against Zimbabwe, starting in Bulawayo on Sunday.
Senokwane, who will move from the Free State to Northerns next season has been rewarded for making rapid improvement at the top of the order over the past three seasons.
From averaging 28.75 in 2022/23, to last season making two centuries, including a double hundred and averaging 55.90, the 28-year-old has passed one of the tests set by selectors, which is to perform well at provincial level. “He’s broken down the door at domestic level,” said the Proteas’ latest stand-in captain, Wiaan Mulder.
Senokwane, 28, said being dropped for an SA under-19 tour proved a turning point in his career. “I made a promise to myself that one day I would play for my country. There have been setbacks, but they give you perspective and they ask more of you and that was one of those moments, where I made a conscious effort and said that it would not happen again.”
The first call Senokwane made after being told he would start on Sunday was to his mother Eunice. “She’s been with me through everything, she’s seen everything, it was special to let her know that her investment went into something. She was happy to know her son was going to make his debut for South Africa,” said Senokwane.
It was similar for Subrayen, who at 31, has had to battle through various trials and tribulations — including a suspension for a suspect action in 2015. But he’s become one of the craftiest bowlers at domestic level and last summer was the second highest wicket taker in Four Day Series.
In the recent series between SA 'A' and the West Indies 'A', Subrayen claimed a second innings five-wicket haul to help the South Africans to an innings and 88-run victory.
“I’ve been through ups and downs, but they have shaped me as a cricketer,” said Subrayen.
The Proteas made three changes to the team that won the first Test by 328 runs, also at the Queen Sports Club last week. Senokwane replaces Matthew Breetzke, who made 13 and one in the first Test, while Subrayen replaces Kwena Maphaka, who struggled with his rhythm and failed to pick up a wicket. Senuran Muthusamy makes his first appearance since last October against Bangladesh, as a replacement for the injured Keshav Maharaj.
Mulder, who is captaining the side after Maharaj picked up a groin strain last week, said he didn’t expect conditions in Bulawayo to change much from what they were in the first Test — which South Africa won comprehensively. “There is less moisture than last week, and picking the two spinners is for longevity,” said Mulder. “If you look at how the pitch played, it flattened out quite nicely and having two options, an off-spinner in Subs and a left arm spinner in Sen covers all the bases, along with the three seamers.”
Mulder expects Tony de Zorzi and David Bedingham to bounce back after the pair struggled in the first Test. Both made first innings ducks and then they were dismissed in the 30s in the second innings, while appearing well set.
“Those guys are run-scorers, if you know them, their characters, the only way to keep their spot is to get runs. Both of them, when their backs are against the wall, will stand up. It’s exciting to see them hungry. There were a couple of hard conversations, as a team and they have a point to prove,” said Mulder.
Despite dominating last week, Mulder said the Proteas would not be taking Zimbabwe lightly.
“We know how tough Zimbabwe can be to beat. We don’t think we are going to just walk through them in the second game.”
