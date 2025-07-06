Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the exit of two players who have at various stages played an important role in the club’s success.
Mamelodi Sundowns announce release of two high-profile players
Two midfielders no longer in the plans for Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the exit of two players who have at various stages played an important role in the club’s success.
Attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe, 30, and central midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee, 28, are moving on from the Brazilians.
The pair were no longer in the plans for Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso.
“After seven memorable years, 12 trophies, 183 appearances and that unforgettable league winning hat-trick, the Yellow Nation bids farewell to Lebohang Maboe,” Downs posted on X.
“Masandawana wishes you nothing but success as you enter your next chapter.
“The Yellow Nation thanks Rivaldo Coetzee for eight years as a Sandawana.
“After winning 14 trophies in his time with the club and making over 130 appearances, the Mamelodi Sundowns family wishes you all the best in your next chapter.”
Maboe was loaned to SuperSport United in the second half of last season, where he played 13 league and two cup games. Downs have opted to allow the former Maritzburg United player to leave.
Coetzee’s contract ended on June 30 and has not been renewed after he battled for game time returning from a long-term injury last season.
