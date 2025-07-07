Bulldogs out of contention for First Division semis
The Border Bulldogs’ chances of making the Currie Cup First Division semifinals went up in smoke after they were beaten 44-20 by provincial neighbours EP Elephants at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday...
