Junior Boks make it three from three against Scotland

The Junior Springboks recorded their third straight bonus-point victory in the pool phase of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship as they beat Scotland by 73-14 on a sunny Wednesday afternoon in Calvisano to seal top spot in their group in Italy.

The South Africans also beat Australia (73-17) and England (32-22) to book their spot in the semifinals and on Wednesday they probably did enough to secure the top-seed position for the playoffs, which are scheduled for Monday.

Playing with purpose and showcasing their silky skills, the first half belonged to South Africa, who scored at more than a point per minute as they crossed the Scottish try line seven times.

Left wing Jaco Williams scored after four minutes when he launched a counterattack from inside his own 22. Six minutes later captain and flanker Thando Biyela was driven over, with centre Dominic Malgas adding the third in the 13th after a sniping break and great run from the back of a great scrum by scrumhalf Ceano Everson.