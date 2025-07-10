Fearless Anisimova topples Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final

An inspired Amanda Anisimova tore up the script and soared into her maiden Wimbledon final by outclassing world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 4-6 6-4 with a display of fierce determination and fearless shot-making on Thursday.

Anisimova's victory extended her win-loss record over her equally big-hitting rival to 6-3 and kept alive American hopes of a third women's Grand Slam champion this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open.

“This doesn't feel real right now, honestly,” a beaming Anisimova said in her on-court interview.

“Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. I don't know how I pulled it off. She's such an incredible competitor and she's an inspiration to me and I'm sure so many other people.

“We've had so many tough battles. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she's the number one, but a lot of people were cheering for me. Huge thanks to everyone.”