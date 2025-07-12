Innovative Boks blank Italy in Gqeberha

SA cruised to a 45-0 victory over Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday to win the series 2-0 as wing Edwill van der Merwe scored two tries and the Springboks introduced some innovative plays that resulted in further scores.
Scrumhalf Grant Williams, centre Canan Moodie, hooker Malcolm Marx, wing Makazole Mapimpi and replacement hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels also crossed for tries in a performance that was far from perfect but enough to see off the Italians, who were ferocious at the breakdown but ultimately outgunned.
The home side lost number eight Jasper Wiese to a needless permanent red card on 21 minutes for a headbutt, but made light of that numerical disadvantage on a night where fullback Willie le Roux became the eighth Springbok to win 100 caps.
Coach Rassie Erasmus introduced some innovative plays, including intentionally conceding a scrum from the kickoff, and twice creating midfield “line-outs” with lifting in open play that led to driving mauls and ultimately tries.
SA dominated Italy in the scrum in last week’s 42-24 win in Pretoria and forced a set-piece immediately from their own kickoff to keep the pressure on in what is surely a first for Test rugby.
Williams and Van der Merwe crossed for eye-catching scores, before the home side were reduced to 14 players when Wiese was given a red card for a headbutt on Italy prop Danilo Fischetti as they came together after a stoppage in play.
What was supposed to be a joyous occasion for Wiese with his younger brother Cobus debuting off the bench turned sour.
Italy’s intensity at the breakdown, a key area they have targeted in both tests, made it chaos on the floor and denied the Springboks quick ball.
But there was more Springbok innovation in the build-up to their fourth try for Moodie as, in broken play, lock Ruan Nortje was lifted in centrefield to collect a pass.
That created a maul and allowed them to drive forward, winning a penalty for an Italian collapse, but also setting Moodie free to score his try.
They repeated the play in the second half and again won a penalty they did not need as Marx barged over the line, before Mapimpi and Wessels dotted down late on. — Reuters
Innovative Boks blank Italy in Gqeberha
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
