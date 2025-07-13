Caf competitions use the head-to-head results in matches between sides level on points as the first level of criteria.
Banyana need a point to be sure against Mali, but might be safe with a defeat
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana need a point in their last Group C game against Mali on Monday to be sure of their place in the quarterfinals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, though seem likely to go through even with a defeat.
The defending champions meet Mali, who also have four points atop Group C, at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda on Monday (9pm SA time).
Ghana and Tanzania, who each have a point, meet at the same time in Berkane.
A draw for Banyana and Mali will see both go to an unassailable five points and progress, with coach Desiree Ellis' South Africans in first place because they have a better goal difference.
While the South African Football Association put out a press release stating Banyana have already confirmed their progression, this information is incorrect.
