Sport

Pirates draw against Cypriot champions in second friendly

13 July 2025
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Relebohile Mofokeng scored Orlando Pirates' equaliser against Pafos. File photo
Relebohile Mofokeng scored Orlando Pirates' equaliser against Pafos. File photo
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates drew their second friendly of their preseason camp in Spain 1-1 against Cypriot champions Pafos at Marbella Football Centre on Sunday.

Joao Correia put Pafos ahead in the seventh minute.

The Buccaneers equalised via Relebohile Mofokeng's strike in the 24th, taking an angled pass and beating a defender on the right of the box then shaping a finish.

Pirates started with a 2-0 defeat against English League One (third tier) side Bolton Wanderers on Friday.

Bucs travelled with a 32-man squad to Marbella. They meet La Liga outfit Las Palmas on July 17, before concluding with a test against LaLiga 2 (second tier) Granada on July 19.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Greece suspends asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, ...
Chris Brown arrives at court in London over an alleged assault in a nightclub