Orlando Pirates drew their second friendly of their preseason camp in Spain 1-1 against Cypriot champions Pafos at Marbella Football Centre on Sunday.
Joao Correia put Pafos ahead in the seventh minute.
The Buccaneers equalised via Relebohile Mofokeng's strike in the 24th, taking an angled pass and beating a defender on the right of the box then shaping a finish.
Pirates started with a 2-0 defeat against English League One (third tier) side Bolton Wanderers on Friday.
Bucs travelled with a 32-man squad to Marbella. They meet La Liga outfit Las Palmas on July 17, before concluding with a test against LaLiga 2 (second tier) Granada on July 19.
Pirates draw against Cypriot champions in second friendly
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
