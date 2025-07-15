Junior Boks book first U20 world champs final spot since 2014

The Junior Springboks booked their spot in the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship, having to work hard for their 48-24 semifinal victory (half time 28-10) over Argentina on a hot and humid Stadio Luigi Zaffanella in Viadana in Italy on Monday night.

Six tries to three tells a story of its own, but it was far from a perfect performance and the South African U-20s will realise they have a lot of hard work ahead before Saturday's decider, with their discipline one of the areas that will need attention.

It's the Junior Boks' first final in the competition since 2014, and while they showed true grit on defence against a gutsy Argentina, the two yellow cards and 16 penalties conceded will need attention as they prepare to face New Zealand in Rovigo on Saturday evening.

The Baby Blacks beat France in their semifinal.

The semifinal started like two boxers feeling each other out, trading jabs but not inflicting much damage, until the Junior Boks exploded into life with two heavy body blows in two minutes.