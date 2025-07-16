“Johan Ackermann is not just an outstanding coach. He is a leader who lives and breathes the values of this union. His reputation for forging powerful team cultures, developing players to their full potential and delivering results at the highest level is well proven.
‘A dream come true,’ says Johan Ackermann as he is appointed Bulls coach
‘He played his first Test at Loftus, he played for the Bulls and his blood is blue’
Sports reporter
Image: GRANT PITCHER/ GALLO IMAGES
The Vodacom Bulls have moved swiftly to appoint vastly experienced Johan Ackermann as head coach.
Ackermann arrives at Loftus to replace Jake White, who left at the beginning of the month. The new coach comes with a wealth of elite-level experience, having coached both locally and overseas.
The three-time South African coach of the year is now in Italy, where he is assisting the Junior Springboks ahead of the final of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship against New Zealand on Saturday.
He described the appointment as a dream come true.
“The moment I received the call I got goosebumps — it still feels too good to be true. I am like a grade one [pupil] going to school for the first time. I’m so excited, it’s a privilege and an honour,” Ackermann was quoted as saying in a Bulls statement.
“It’s a great union with wonderful tradition and supporters. Eighty percent of my friends are Bulls supporters. The Bulls have been successful for so many years, and now I have that challenge and I would like to thank the board for giving me that opportunity.
“It’s a bit different to my previous roles where I had to help build teams up. The Bulls are already there — now I must make them grow and succeed even more.”
Blue Bulls Rugby Union president Willem Strauss said Ackerman is “the right person at the right time”.
“He’s a Carlton League [Pretoria club rugby] legend, he played his first Test at Loftus, he played for the Bulls and his blood is blue. This was always meant to be. His management of people and ability to drive culture are renowned.”
Strauss’ sentiments were shared by Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone.
Junior Boks book first U20 world champs final spot since 2014
“Johan Ackermann is not just an outstanding coach. He is a leader who lives and breathes the values of this union. His reputation for forging powerful team cultures, developing players to their full potential and delivering results at the highest level is well proven.
“The Bulls are a club built on legacy and ambition and with Johan at the helm, we are confident our future will be shaped by excellence, resilience, and unity.
“This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Bulls rugby and we are thrilled to welcome him home.”
The Bulls said Ackermann’s “journey through rugby is one of resilience, transformation and authority”.
“Born in Benoni in 1970, he forged a robust playing career as a lock and earned 13 Test caps for the Springboks between 1996 and 2007.
“His relentless physicality and grit made him a formidable presence and his appearance at age 37 crowned him the oldest debutant in Springbok history.”
