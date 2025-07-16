Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has received backlash after failing to deliver on his promise that video assistant referee (VAR) technology would be implemented in the coming Betway Premiership season.
Earlier this year McKenzie promised to introduce VAR technology in South Africa by April. He said the government would make funds available for VAR implementation, with R90m set aside for that in the department's budget.
However, during his budget vote speech in parliament on Tuesday, McKenzie said nothing has been finalised regarding how VAR will be funded.
“We are finalising the process of funding VAR to ensure football matches, from the Premier Soccer League through to the international fixtures we host, are fairer and meet global standards,” he said.
“It is a necessity. We see stadiums vandalised when bad refereeing happens and the success of teams such as Mamelodi Sundowns makes global teams want to play here, but they have second thoughts because we don’t have VAR.”
McKenzie has been vocal about bringing VAR to South Africa, but the South African Football Association said the process is complicated.
POLL | Did McKenzie bite off more than he could chew with his R90m VAR promise?
