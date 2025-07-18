Kolisi however has no such concerns. Equally he does not fret for the rookie front row of Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche who are all on debut.
Springboks not taking Georgia for granted
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
You may this week have found yourself wondering why any significance should be attached to the Springboks' clash against restless minnows Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Nothing jumps out and presents itself as billboard material apart perhaps the fact that the Springboks are on a crusade to improve, not just for battles ahead, but as a path they've chosen to define themselves.
That spirit was exemplified by fit again Siya Koisi who returns to the playing surface and venue where he made his Test debut in 2013.
Twelve years on the much-decorated Springbok captain is taking nothing for granted.
Kolisi has missed the Springboks' first three engagements of the year through niggling injuries but returns against Georgia in time to potentially reach the 100-cap mark before year's end.
Not that the 92 capped loose forward is leaving chalk marks on his bedroom wall.
“I'm trying not to think about it. It will be a huge honour to play 100 games. It could be on the end of year tour.
“Tomorrow's game (Saturday) is the most important. This is my first opportunity. I'm just grateful I can play again.”
Kolisi's view is widely held in the Bok unit. They are tied to process.
They are deliberate and methodical in the way they go about their business.
To that point Kolisi explained he is more interested on seeing his team make improvements as they build towards the Rugby Championship that kicks off next month.
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick was equally firm that the Boks need to take their game to the next level, especially with flashbacks of the second half of the first Test against Italy at Loftus Versfeld vividly recurring.
The Boks were then beaten to the punch at the breakdown by the spirited Italians and Stick was quick to remind it is Georgia's stated ambition to get physical with the Boks on Saturday.
Georgia's grizzled coach Richard Cockerill does not want his side to be timid, declaring physicality is in the Lelos' DNA and that they won't take a backward step.
Though the Boks were much more coherent as they asserted themselves at the ruck in the second Test in Gqeberha, they still left themselves with some revision.
The red card Jasper Wiese earned a quarter into the game came like a bolt, while the yellow card shown to Wilco Louw early in the second half brought about angst the Boks could have done without.
“That should not be a problem,” Kolisi insisted when asked about the team's discipline.
“We have enough experience in the team. Even the guys playing their first Test. You don't feel like it is your first cap because you are already a leader in what you have to do. They know who is behind them.
“I think we will be good as a team discipline wise because we know what is wanted of us. We learn from our mistakes and each other. Something happened (last Saturday), Jasper got sanctioned for that but we know to be better this week.”
Though discipline is not a Bok frailty, Cockerill might see it as an avenue worth pursuing as the tourists attempt to knock the Boks out of their stride. A confrontational Lelos could lead the Boks into dimly lit alleys.
Kolisi however has no such concerns. Equally he does not fret for the rookie front row of Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche who are all on debut.
In fact, the captain is bracing himself for another festival occasion inside the Mbombela Stadium.
“It is always good to come here. The vibe is next level in the stadium. Last week it was one of the best atmospheres I've experienced,” he said about the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“It showed the hunger of the people of the Eastern Cape. People came to me to thank me for the team coming to the Eastern Cape. People think they are forgotten in the Eastern Cape. People were excited.
“Here it is the same vibe. They started the brandy and Coke on Thursday already. By the time they get to the game ... ”
Teams
South Africa — Aphelele Fassi; Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Grant Williams; Cobus Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter
Substitutes: Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk, Handré Pollard, Damian Willemse.
Georgia — Davit Niniashvili; Akaki Tabutsadze, Demur Tapladze, Giorig Kveseladze, Alexander Todua; Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhandidze; Ilia Spanderashvili, Beka Saginadze, Luka Ivanishvili; Vladimer Chachanidze, Mikheil Babunashvili; Irakli Aptsiauri, Vano Karkadze, Giorgi Akhaladze
Substitutes: Irakli Kvatadze, Giorgi Tetrashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Demur Epremeidze, Sando Mamamtavrishvili; Tornike Jalagonia, Tedo Abzhandadze, Tornike Kakhoidze
Kickoff: 5.10pm
Referee: Matthew Carley (England)
Assistant referees: Hollie Davidson (Scotland), Adam Leal (England)
TMO: Andrew Jackson (England)
