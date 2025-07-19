Bok captain Kolisi not concerned about inexperienced front row to take on Georgia

“Over and above that, a scrum is not only about the front row, it involves everyone in the pack doing their bit and everyone in the team knows what they have to do.”
Apart from Venter, Fouche and Van der Merwe, focus will also be on Kolisi as he will be back in action for the first time this season and can’t wait to run out in front of an expected packed house.
“It’s always fantastic to play here,” said Kolisi who has special memories of Mbombela Stadium which is where he made his Test debut in June 2013 against Scotland.
“The vibe at the stadium is amazing and we know that it will be similar to last week in Gqeberha, where the crowd really got involved and inspired us. We are very grateful to the people coming to the stadium. They definitely lift us, so we are grateful for their support.”
Having spent the past few weeks on the sidelines due to injury, Kolisi said it has been frustrating.
Returning captain Siya Kolisi is not concerned that the Springboks will start the Incoming Series Test match against Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday with an uncapped front row.
The Boks are starting the match with props Boan Venter and Neethling Fouche and hooker Marnus van der Merwe as coach Rassie Erasmus continues to create depth in the squad.
In their comprehensive win over Italy in Gqeberha last weekend, Erasmus started with vastly experienced front rowers in Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw.
“I am very proud of the guys earning their first Test caps and as a group we feel there is enough experience in the team for them to know we have their backs,” said Kolisi ahead of the match.
“They have been training against the likes of Ox (Nche), Wilco (Louw) and Malcolm (Marx) among others and the players around them have played Test rugby before.
“I would have loved it, but just being in the camp and seeing all the guys again has been good for me. The environment in the team helps a lot both on and off the field.”
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick spoke highly of the Georgians and said they won’t underestimate them.
“Georgia are a physical team and they pride themselves on their set pieces, so we know having to match that will be the toughest part for us,” said Stick.
“I have been to Georgia and I have seen how tough their players are, but the key for us is to improve on our standards consistently, and as coaches, we feel there is still room for improvement. So we are hoping to see the players execute the game plan as well as possible and to play with the intensity we expect.”
