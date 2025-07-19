“This is where players get exposed to the type of support and attention that prepares them for the next level. If a young player approaches this platform with the right mindset, it can change their career.”
Ex-Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri impressed with quality at Engen Knockout Challenge
Sports reporter
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/ BackpagePix
Former Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri is impressed with the talent on display in the Gauteng leg of the Engen Knockout Challenge under way at Marks Park Sports Ground in Johannesburg.
Phiri, who played in the tournament in his youth, said it has had a positive impact on many players with some of them going on to play for Bafana Bafana like him.
“This is not just another youth tournament, and I don’t think people realise the gravity of it,” said Phiri who plays for Guingamp in Ligue 2 in France.
“Tournaments like the Engen Knockout Challenge are where you get the next top talents and future big-name players. It’s where players learn to handle pressure, build big-match temperament.
“This is where players get exposed to the type of support and attention that prepares them for the next level. If a young player approaches this platform with the right mindset, it can change their career.”
Phiri also spoke about the intensity and competitiveness of the tournament.
“The pressure is high, expectations are real and because of that, players learn respect, discipline, and great sportsmanship. These are qualities you don’t always get from just training or league matches.
This kind of environment shapes you in every way as a footballer.”
The Gauteng leg wraps up this weekend with provincial champions being crowned. They will represent their province at the national Engen Champ of Champs.
