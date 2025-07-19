Junior Boks upbeat ahead of U20 Championship final against New Zealand
Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton says they will draw from their experience of playing in fierce schoolboy rugby matches during Saturday’s World Rugby U-20 Championship final against New Zealand in Rovigo, Italy.
Norton said they were prepared by experience playing rugby at school level in South Africa which is a fiercely competitive environment.
“It prepared us very well for a tournament like this,” said Norton, who captained Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch last year.
“We are used to big games at school and we have always enjoyed them. Playing in front of huge and passionate crowds back home has definitely helped us handle the pressure.”
Vice-captain Haashim Pead, who attended Bishops in Cape Town, shared the same sentiments while adding they are going out there to enjoy themselves and create memories.
“It’s great to be part of a game of this magnitude but it doesn’t mean we need to change our preparation or approach. We will stick to our routine, trust our processes and enjoy the occasion.”
The Junior Boks impressed throughout the tournament, with their semifinal victory over Argentina showcasing both attacking flair and defensive grit and coach Kevin Foote praised their execution.
“Our strike plays were outstanding and the defence was gutsy,” said Foote.
“New Zealand back their attack and they have grown in confidence as the tournament has progressed. Like us, they are passionate and composed — it’s going to be a great game.”
Norton added they have belief in themselves and unity heading into the final.
“We have spoken a lot about backing ourselves. Pressure is always going to be there and it’s been there throughout the tournament. But our confidence comes from our preparation.
“We haven’t played in a final for 11 years, so this is a special moment. Each player truly cares for the team. It’s less about pressure and more about excitement,” said Norton.
Pead, who is the tournament’s leading try scorer with six, credited the coaching staff for giving the backs the freedom to express themselves.
“Our tries have been a result of the platform laid by the coaches,” continued Pead.
“They’ve prepared us so well and given us the freedom to showcase our skills.”
One of the team’s standout performers has been Vusi Moyo, whose long-range kicking and composure has allowed the Junior Boks to gain valuable territory.
According to Foote, Moyo has had an unbelievable tournament with the flyhalf having scored 50 points in the four games, the most by any player in the tournament
“Vusi puts a lot into his training and has learnt a lot during his time playing next to Haashim, who’s more experienced and played here last year. We saw what he did against England — kicking from over 50 metres. He’ll take a lot of confidence into the final.”