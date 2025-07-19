Junior Boks upbeat ahead of U20 Championship final against New Zealand

Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton says they will draw from their experience of playing in fierce schoolboy rugby matches during Saturday’s World Rugby U-20 Championship final against New Zealand in Rovigo, Italy.

Norton said they were prepared by experience playing rugby at school level in South Africa which is a fiercely competitive environment.

“It prepared us very well for a tournament like this,” said Norton, who captained Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch last year.

“We are used to big games at school and we have always enjoyed them. Playing in front of huge and passionate crowds back home has definitely helped us handle the pressure.”

Vice-captain Haashim Pead, who attended Bishops in Cape Town, shared the same sentiments while adding they are going out there to enjoy themselves and create memories.

“It’s great to be part of a game of this magnitude but it doesn’t mean we need to change our preparation or approach. We will stick to our routine, trust our processes and enjoy the occasion.”