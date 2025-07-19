Apart from the new coach, Pirates also have a host of new players as the club has made at least 10 signings so far. The new coach did his best to give all the players on tour a chance to play.
Mofokeng, Tito score as Pirates end pre-season tour with victory in Spain
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/ Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates ended their pre-season tour of Spain with an emphatic 2-0 win over Spanish outfit Granada CF at the Marbella Football Centre on Saturday.
Second-half goals from Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng helped the Sea Robbers to register their only victory on tour. Before the clash against Granada, the Buccaneers played three matches which ended in two draws and a defeat.
The Soweto giants, who are under the guidance of a new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, kicked off their time in Spain with a 2-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers of England.
They followed that with a 1-1 draw against Cyprus champions Pafos FC before playing a goalless draw with Las Palmas of Spain.
