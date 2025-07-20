Facing unique French test makes All Blacks better, says coach Robertson

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson believes his team will have gained long-term benefits from overcoming a France side that offered a unique challenge on Saturday as the All Blacks completed a 3-0 series win over the Europeans.

Robertson's team were forced to fight their way back into the game after a fast start by the tourists to clinch a come-from-behind 29-19 win in Hamilton that ensured the All Blacks swept the series.

“What we take out of it is you've got to play different teams,” said Robertson.

“They attack differently to anything in Super Rugby, maybe in world rugby, so you train all week in opposition to try to beat the French, and it's really unnatural.

“We know what's coming, we've got to stop them. And that's what we've learnt again tonight. They start, they get ahead of us, that fills our hunger. But that's Test match footie. You never under-assume anyone and we're better for it.”