Proteas to meet Black Caps in Tri-Series final after beating Zim
Rubin Hermann and Rassie van der Dussen made half-centuries as the Proteas romped to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their third match of the T20 Tri-Series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday afternoon.
The result saw the Proteas bounce back from defeat against New Zealand on Wednesday.
Chasing Zimbabwe’s target of 145, Hermann and captain Van der Dussen were the star performers, sharing a 106-run partnership.
They set the ship back on course after Zimbabwe’s Tinotenda Maposa made early inroads in the first power play, removing openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius (4) and Reeza Hendricks (6).
Though he could not carry the Proteas over the line after being bowled by Richard Ngavara, Hermann’s 63 off 36 balls played a crucial role in getting the Proteas their second win of the series, which confirmed a place in the final on Saturday with a game in hand.
Van der Dussen finished with an impressive unbeaten 52 runs. He was accompanied by Dewald Brevis at the end as the Proteas got home with 16 balls to spare.
Opener Brian Bennett belted 61 runs off 43 balls to help the home team to a respectable total of 144 for six.
Bennett was the mainstay of the innings, with most of the Chevrons’ top and middle orders struggling to get going. He paced his innings well, going at a good strike rate of 141.86 while scoring seven fours and three sixes.
The only other major contribution came via the unbeaten 36 of Ryan Burl, who fought against accurate Proteas death bowling while losing partners at the other end.
The Proteas pacers did not give Bennett and his opening partner Wessly Madhevere room to breathe after they won the toss and bowled.
It took almost three overs for Zimbabwe to get the ball to the boundary. And just when they were getting their groove on, Corbin Bosch had Madhevere caught at mid-off by Van der Dussen for 13.
Bosch continued with his persistent good length, leading to the dismissal of Clive Madande, who hit the ball straight back at him for a caught-and-bowled.
With Bennett and Sikandar Raza in the middle, Zimbabwe concluded the first power play on 29/2, but Raza had a short stay at the crease, being caught at deep square by Nandre Burger off the bowling of spinner Nqaba Peter’s tossed up delivery.
Bennett stayed composed despite losing partners and, with Burl, put on a stand of 78 runs off 47 deliveries. The 21-year-old Bennett progressed to his third career fifty before the Proteas bowlers regrouped to counter.
Ngidi outfoxed the dangerous Bennett with a slower ball, which bowled him in the 15th over. In the next over, Burger removed Tashinga Musekiwa for a golden duck, caught in the deep by Dewald Brevis.
The Proteas’ death bowlers mixed it up in the closing overs with yorkers and slower balls to restrict the Zimbabweans. Bosch finished with economical figures of two for 16 runs.
South Africa play New Zealand on Tuesday (1pm) before taking on the Black Caps in the final on Saturday (1pm).
