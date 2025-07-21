Kaizer Chiefs launched their jersey for the 2025-26 season on Monday.
The new kit was announced in posts on the club's social media and at an event at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena.
“After finishing the previous season on a high with the lifting of South Africa’s foremost cup competition trophy [the Nedbank Cup], Kaizer Chiefs and their globally renowned technical sponsor, Kappa, have unveiled new African-inspired home and away kits, designed to continue the club’s forward momentum for the upcoming 2025-26 season,” Chiefs said.
Kaizer Chiefs launch jersey ‘rooted in African art, creativity’ for 2025-26
‘Stunning new offerings merge football with culture [and] represent a bold celebration of the game beyond the pitch’
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/ X
“Entering its third year, the partnership between Amakhosi and the Italian sportswear brand will present another striking set of strips for Chiefs to wear on the field of play.
“More than that, these stunning new offerings merge football with culture, as both home and away tops represent a bold celebration of the game beyond the pitch. The designs are rooted in African art, creativity and are the heartbeat of the community.
“The jerseys will be worn with pride by all generations of Kaizer Chiefs supporters for different occasions.
“The home jersey is bright and unapologetically Kaizer Chiefs, with a primarily gold body, in keeping with the hue of the Glamour Boys’ traditional colours, adorned with striking black patterns on the sleeves. This classic design also includes a stylish black collar with contemporary designs that reflect the culture of Amakhosi.
“The away jersey promises to be a huge hit, following in the footsteps of its popular predecessors — the green and gold from the 2023-24 season and the black and gold of last season.
“This year’s away kit introduces a striking grey and gold design, incorporating subtle camouflage patterns that will excite supporters and fashion lovers alike. It is inspired by the textures of the animal skins used to create traditional shields of African warriors. While undoubtedly fashionable, it also epitomises Amakhosi’s battle-readiness for the upcoming domestic and continental season.”
