‘Players have to be given a chance’: Motaung on Chiefs’ striker signing Silva

Image: kaizer chiefs/X
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has asked the club’s supporters to give new Portuguese striker signing Flávio Silva a chance to prove himself before getting on his back.
Silva’s iffy list of previous clubs had attracted some scepticism from Amakhosi supporters when his signing was announced on July 1. The website Transfermarkt has the 29-year-old as having scored 56 goals in 194 club games turning out for teams in the Portuguese second division or lower and obscure minor destinations such as Luxembourg and most recently Persik and Persebaya in Indonesia.
Chiefs have also not had a strong record scouting foreign strikers in recent seasons with Venezuelan Gustavo Páez, Burundian Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Colombian Jasond González turning out to be duds, though Serbian Samir Nurković had success for a brief time.
