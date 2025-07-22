Smith's pace, positioning, superb strength in the challenge, excellent distribution skills and forays out of defence were crucial in Amajita's tournament victory. He shouldered the central defensive responsibilities after the withdrawal from the tournament of Orlando Pirates' Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
Smith has not broken into the first team at Stellenbosch, being kept out by coach Steve Barker's ultra-dependable, experienced centreback duo of Thabo Moloisane and Ismaël Touré. But he was an important player in the Stellies U-23 team that ended second to Kaizer Chiefs in the 2024-2025 DStv Diski Challenge.
Smith will be the second South African to turn out for QPR in recent years. Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup midfield star Kagiso Dikgacoi played for the London club from 2011 to 2014.
Amajita star Tylon Smith joining Queens Park Rangers: reports
Stellies centreback attracted global attention winning player of the tournament as SA won the U-20 Afcon
Amajita star Tylon Smith is joining Queens Park Rangers from Stellenbosch FC, with reports indicating the gifted centreback has completed his medical and agreed terms with the London Championship side.
The website Transfermarkt reported the clubs “have agreed to the transfer of one of the brightest prospects in the Stellies side”.
Neither Stellenbosch or QPR have announced any deal yet.
Smith attracted global attention winning player of the tournament as coach Raymond Mdaka's Amajita won South Africa's first U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title with a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final in Cairo, Egypt, on May 18.
He scored the winner in South Africa's 1-0 win against Nigeria in the semifinal.
