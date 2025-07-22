Sport

Amajita star Tylon Smith joining Queens Park Rangers: reports

Stellies centreback attracted global attention winning player of the tournament as SA won the U-20 Afcon

22 July 2025
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Amajita defender Tylon Smith during the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at June 30 Stadium in Cairo on May 18.
Amajita defender Tylon Smith during the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at June 30 Stadium in Cairo on May 18.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Amajita star Tylon Smith is joining Queens Park Rangers from Stellenbosch FC, with reports indicating the gifted centreback has completed his medical and agreed terms with the London Championship side.

The website Transfermarkt reported the clubs “have agreed to the transfer of one of the brightest prospects in the Stellies side”.

Neither Stellenbosch or QPR have announced any deal yet.

Smith attracted global attention winning player of the tournament as coach Raymond Mdaka's Amajita won South Africa's first U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title with a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final in Cairo, Egypt, on May 18.

He scored the winner in South Africa's 1-0 win against Nigeria in the semifinal.

Smith's pace, positioning, superb strength in the challenge, excellent distribution skills and forays out of defence were crucial in Amajita's tournament victory. He shouldered the central defensive responsibilities after the withdrawal from the tournament of Orlando Pirates' Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Smith has not broken into the first team at Stellenbosch, being kept out by coach Steve Barker's ultra-dependable, experienced centreback duo of Thabo Moloisane and Ismaël Touré. But he was an important player in the Stellies U-23 team that ended second to Kaizer Chiefs in the 2024-2025 DStv Diski Challenge.  

Smith will be the second South African to turn out for QPR in recent years. Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup midfield star Kagiso Dikgacoi played for the London club from 2011 to 2014.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African sheep farmer aims for sustainable standards | REUTERS
G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS