Nigeria produce last-gasp winner as gallant Banyana exit Wafcon
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Michelle Alozie's goal with a speculative cross and comedy of errors in added time earned Nigeria a place in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final with a 2-1 win over Banyana Banyana at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday.
Rasheedat Ajibade put the Super Falcons ahead from the spot just before the break in the 45th minute of the semifinal. Linda Motlhalo got Banyana back on level terms in the 60th, also from a penalty.
Four minutes into added time Alozi’s lob from in front of the halfway line on the right bounced in the box and somehow eluded the South African defenders and wrong-footed goalkeeper Andile Dlamini to put the West African powerhouses and nine-time champions into another final.
Banyana, who became the first champions to fail to defend this trophy, had done well to come back after they started poorly with Dlamini giving her team some scares after making a few uncharacteristic mistakes.
The South Africans regained their composure though they always lacked a player at the end of their final pass with striker Jermaine Seoposenwe forced to fetch the ball deep as she was mainly lonely up front.
Desiree Ellis' side suffered a blow midway through the first half when dependable centre-half Tiisetso Makhubela limped off injured.
Surprisingly, Ellis didn't replace Makhubela with another defender but opted to bring on striker Hildah Magaia to partner Seoposenwe with Gabriela Salgado moved to the left side of midfield.
But the Super Falcons always looked dangerous, especially with Esther Okoronkwo and skipper Ajibade giving them many options in attack and providing plenty of supply for strikers Folashade Ijamilusi and Chinwendu Ihezuo.
It was amid that dominance that Folashade Ijamilusi forced Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane to handle a shot inside the area on the stroke of halftime. Ugandan female referee Shamirah Nabadda pointed to the spot and Ajibade made no mistake.
Though Dlamini nearly cost Banyana another mistake just after the restart, the South Africans did eventually find an equaliser on the hour mark when Magaia was fouled by Osinachi Ohale inside the area.
Motlhalo, Banyana's penalty specialist, gave keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie no chance as she slotted her second penalty of the tournament.
After this goal Banyana gained control and were unlucky to see Noxolo Cesane's shot cleared off the line by Ohale after Seoposenwe had played a lovely diagonal pass for the substitute.
Ten minutes before full time Salgado suffered a nasty head injury while trying to clear a corner, leading to the second forced substitution for SA.
The Super Falcons will await the winner of the match between hosts Morocco and Ghana later on Tuesday to find out who they will face in the final in Rabat on Saturday (10pm).
Banyana will contest the third-place playoff against the loser of the late semifinal.
