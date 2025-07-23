“She will be out of action for the rest of the year but we are pleased she received exceptional care from the medical teams of Banyana, Caf [the Confederation of African Football] and the hospital.
“We were fully confident and comfortable with the procedure being performed in Morocco and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Caf and the dedicated staff at the Mohamed VI University Hospital for their professionalism and outstanding support.”
Ramaphosa posted on X: “Today, our thoughts are with Banyana Banyana’s @G_Salgado9 as we wish Gabriela a comfortable and speedy recovery from her traumatic injury in last night’s Wafcon semifinal against a victorious Nigeria.
“I know you’re a woman of deep and public faith, Gabriela, and you’re a woman of bravery and skill on the pitch. The nation wishes you well.
“Casablanca was always going to be a tough ask for our national team as Africa’s defending champions and Nigeria’s breakthrough in extra time proved this. We are confident Banyana will regroup and return to Wafcon as future champs.
“We wish Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses well for Saturday’s dream home final for the host nation.”
Banyana’s Salgado has ‘successful operation’, Ramaphosa sends well wishes
Midfielder had horror injury in defending champions’ Wafcon semifinal defeat against Nigeria
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado had an operation to a broken leg in Casablanca and remains in hospital after sustaining the horrific injury in South Africa's 2-1 Women's Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Nigeria on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in with well wishes to Salgado on social media.
The South African Football Association (Safa) confirmed details on Wednesday afternoon of the injury that came in the defending champions' loss against the Super Falcons at Stade Larbi Zaouli, meaning Nigeria will contest Saturday's final against hosts Morocco.
“Banyana Banyana star Gabriela Salgado underwent a successful operation at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca on Wednesday,” Safa said.
“Salgado remains in hospital while she recuperates and will stay with the team upon release. She will fly back home with Banyana next week.”
Banyana team doctor Dr Lindi Mokoena said Salgado “sustained a fracture of the mid-shaft of her left leg”.
“She will be out of action for the rest of the year but we are pleased she received exceptional care from the medical teams of Banyana, Caf [the Confederation of African Football] and the hospital.
“We were fully confident and comfortable with the procedure being performed in Morocco and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Caf and the dedicated staff at the Mohamed VI University Hospital for their professionalism and outstanding support.”
Ramaphosa posted on X: “Today, our thoughts are with Banyana Banyana’s @G_Salgado9 as we wish Gabriela a comfortable and speedy recovery from her traumatic injury in last night’s Wafcon semifinal against a victorious Nigeria.
“I know you’re a woman of deep and public faith, Gabriela, and you’re a woman of bravery and skill on the pitch. The nation wishes you well.
“Casablanca was always going to be a tough ask for our national team as Africa’s defending champions and Nigeria’s breakthrough in extra time proved this. We are confident Banyana will regroup and return to Wafcon as future champs.
“We wish Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses well for Saturday’s dream home final for the host nation.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos