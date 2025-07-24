Jooste, Hlekani and Pead ‘the real deal’
Heroes from World Rugby U20 Championship called up to Bok training camp
The invitations to Bathobele Hlekani, Cheswill Jooste and Haashim Pead to train with the Springboks ahead of the Rugby Championship did not come as a surprise to Junior Springbok assistant coach Lumumba Currie...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.