Sundowns stars beef up who’s who of has-beens in Bafana’s Chan squad
Menzi Masuku, Wayde Jooste and Thabiso Kutumela among blasts from the past to have been named
The South African Football Association has announced the Bafana Bafana squad that will take part in the African Nations Championship (Chan) for local-based teams in East Africa in August.
There are a number of recognisable names in the 25-player squad but the amount of players labelled as “unattached” is an indication of the challenge assembling a local-based national combination to compete in the finals.
Almost half the squad — 12 players — are without a club. There are some well-known names among those, though some read like a who's who of has-beens.
Unattached players include former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly and former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa and former Bucs midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo. Other blasts from the past are former Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic forward Menzi Masuku, former Pirates fullback Wayde Jooste, and former Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns Richards Bay forward Thabiso Kutumela.
Sundowns contribute many of the more current names, though many of these are fringe performers at the Pretoria giants and some have been reported to be on their way out of Masandawana.
The Downs contingent includes midfielder Neo Maema, who impressed in the qualifiers and is sure to have a major role to play at Chan. Others are talented young centreback Malibongwe Khoza, left-back Terrence Mashego, 21-year-old midfield prospect Ntando Nkosi and defender Keagan Johannes.
There are no players from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
Some players are listed as being on the books of SuperSport United though that club's Betway Premiership franchise has been sold to Siwelele FC in the Free State.
The Chan is being held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from August 2 to 30. South Africa are in Group C with Uganda, Niger, Guinea and Algeria.
South Africa squad
- Thamsanqa Masiya (Unattached)
- Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Unattached)
- Neo Maema (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Zakhele Lepasa (Unattached)
- Menzi Masuku (Unattached)
- Momelezi Dlambewu (Gomoro United)
- Matlhari Makaringe (Unattached)
- Rowan Human (Unattached)
- Wayde Jooste (Unattached)
- Malibongwe Khoza (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Samukelo Xulu (SuperSport United)
- Siyanda Msani (Tuks FC)
- Tebogo Tlolane (Unattached)
- Kwanda Mngonyama (SuperSport United)
- Terrence Mashego (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Ntando Nkosi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Unattached)
- Luvuyo Phewa (Tuks FC)
- Thabang Molaoa (Unattached)
- Kaketso Majadibodu (Unattached)
- Kopano Thuntsane (Leicesterford FC)
- Thabiso Kutumela (Unattached)
- Keagan Dolly (Unattached)
- Andile Mbanjwa (Unattached)
- Keagan Johannes (Mamelodi Sundowns)