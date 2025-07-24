Teto close to calling Chloorkop new home
Move to Sundowns on cards after visa woes rule winger out of Scottish club spot
Scenery Park winger Aphelele Teto is on the verge of joining Mamelodi Sundowns on a permanent deal. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.