Border region toasts Currie’s U20 success
Junior Boks assistant coach says extra hands on deck made a difference
A Varsity Shield supernova with Fort Hare in 2022, Dikeni-born Lumumba Currie is again the toast of the Border region, but this time for his role in helping the Junior Springboks to break their 13-year U20 World Rugby Championship drought...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.