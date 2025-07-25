Galaxy bullish about defending provincial Engen Knockout title
Buffalo City’s top women’s soccer team, Nav Galaxy, believe they are a cut above the rest in terms of experience in the Engen Knockout and have vowed to successfully defend their Eastern Cape title at Dale College in Qonce this weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.