Lions looking to avoid mistakes of the past in Currie Cup opener against Sharks
The last time there was a Zulu on the Lions' proverbial stoep it ended up being a blockbusting horror for the home team.
The Lions claim they are no longer spooked by the events that unfolded in last year's Currie Cup final when they let slip the opportunity to lift the trophy by performing post full-time siren hara-kiri against the Sharks.
Holding a slender lead after the siren they won a line-out and opted not to kick the ball into touch.
The Sharks turned over possession and new recruit Jordan Hendrickse kicked his former team in the teeth by raising the flags with a monster penalty to snatch the title.
“Ya, those type of things are not unique to us,” said Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.
“We have to get over ourselves. The game of rugby moves on. It hurt afterwards but over the course of time we engaged with each other and tried to understand what happened.
“It is one of those things that is difficult to explain. There is no use trying to have a commission of inquiry looking into it,” said Nkosi.
Captain Jaco Visagie was equally loath to look into the rear-view mirror.
“I wouldn't call it a revenge match,” he said about Saturday's opponents.
“It hurt but it is in the past. We can't focus on that too much. We haven't talked about it. You can't change it. You can only learn from it.”
That defeat extended the Lions' trophy drought.
They last won the Currie Cup in 2015 and featured in three Super Rugby finals without meeting success subsequently.
They've also lost two Currie Cup finals since 2015.
Though part of his brief will be to deliver players ready for battle in the United Rugby Championship (URC), Nkosi also believes there is a need to deliver something tangible.
“Being a Joburger myself I feel some of the frustration. I think I was the first to feel the frustration on October 18 last year. There is a great desperation for us as the Lions Company to bring sustained success and get silverware. We are going to give it our best shot.”
