Nabi included three new players — Thabiso Monyane at right back, Nkanyiso Shinga at left back and Portuguese striker Flavio da Silva — in the starting lineup against Kotoko, who at times proved to be a handful for Amakhosi.
Shinga certainly looked solid in a position where Nabi struggled to get a regular player last season. Physically the Durban-born Shinga showed he is not easy to beat and at times supported Glody Lilepo in attack.
Monyane, signed from Chiefs' Soweto archrivals Orlando Pirates, was his usual overlapping self, also very keen to help when his new team attacked but his poor final ball will need to improve.
It was clear to see the growth of McCarthy, who was playing alongside Inacio in front of goalkeeper Brandon Peterson who seemed to be the much-preferred No 1 by Nabi these days.
It was in the midfield where Chiefs battled to create clear openings, but Sibongiseni Mthethwa showed why Nabi preferred him in the defensive midfield role as he helped clean up when Thabo Cele, Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo lost possession.
There were a lot of people who had already written off Da Silva before this match, but he did show some glimpses of being a good target man and his movement off the ball was not bad. Da Silva nearly gave Chiefs the league midway through the first half when he connected with Ngcobo's free kick but was unlucky to see him missing the posts.
Chiefs lose on penalties to Kotoko in Toyota Cup
It's too early to make any conclusions, but Kaizer Chiefs showed some positive signs in their last big preseason Toyota Cup friendly played against Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Kotoko won 3-2 on penalties after Wandile Duba, Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi and Chiefs skipper Miguel Inacio failed to convert their spot kicks.
But overall, Chiefs' display indicated they could be better in the 2025-2026 campaign which will be Nasreddine Nabi's second season with the Glamour Boys.
Chiefs could have won the matches in 90 minutes had Inacio not missed after Chiefs were awarded a penalty five minutes before the end.
One aspect where maybe Chiefs produced some degree of improvement was in defence, an area where they were most vulnerable last season as they conceded 32 goals in 28 Betway Premiership matches.
Nabi made a couple of changes at the restart as he was keen to test as many players in what was basically the last proper pre-season match before they open their league campaign away to Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town on August 10.
Da Silva made way for Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala came on for Cele, while Pule Mmodi took Vilakazi's place. Duba was unlucky to see his delightful strike hitting the upright just 10 minutes after he had entered the fray in a pitch which looked in need of a tender care a week before the start of the football season.
Nabi will be happy that his substitutes Shabalala and Mmodi combined in creating the penalty that Inacio missed. The referee Philangenkosi Khumalo pointed to the spot after Mmodi was fouled by Henry Ansu, with Shabalala having played him through with a headed pass.
As much as Chiefs showed some promise in this encounter, it will, however, be how they do in their first five league matches which will give a clear indication whether they may avoid finishing outside the top eight for third successive time.
