Though on the losing side in this final, batters Lhuan-dre Pretorius (51), Reeza Hendricks (37) and Brevis (31) and bowler Lungi Ngidi (2/24) will take a lot of positives from this match.
For the South Africans, there was also the impressive partnership of 92 (58) between Van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks which is something to build on going forward.
Before the drama unfolded during the closing stages, the Black Caps started the match positively after they were put in to bat but they allowed South Africa back into the game to restrict them to 180.
In their unsuccessful chase where they ended on 177/6, the first wicket to fall was that of Pretorius who danced down the track but missed the line of the ball and that resulted in an easy stumping by Tim Seifert.
Pretorius was soon followed by Hendricks (37) off the bowling of Zakary Foulkes and disaster struck on successive balls when Van der Dussen (18) and Hermann (11) were the victims of Adam Milne and Jacob Duffy.
They stayed in the game but Brevis and Linde were outdone by Henry as New Zealand were crowned champions.
Earlier in the match, South Africa got a breakthrough after nine overs when Van der Dussen produced a stunning save at extra cover to pluck Seifert's (30) shot in the air from the bowling of Muthusamy.
Inspired bowling by Matt Henry denies SA victory against Black Caps
Image: R. Parthibhan/Shutterstock
A closely contested T20 Tri-Series final at the Harare Sports Club that had twists and turns and saved its best for last.
Going into the last over, it was still anyone’s game with South Africa needing seven runs from the six balls to win but they were denied the spoils by the inspired bowling of Matt Henry who helped New Zealand to a three-run victory.
Henry, who ended the series as the top wicket-taker with ten scalps, showed nerves of steel with the wickets of Dewald Brevis and George Linde during the drama-filled final over.
There was another moment of drama in the closing stages as Michael Bracewell dropped Corbin Bosch at deep midwicket after the dismissal of Brevis to give South Arica a lifeline as they needed seven runs from four balls.
Two balls later, this over took another dramatic turn when Linde was caught by Daryl Mitchell at long-on and the final ball of the match saw Henry’s slower ball get the better of Senuran Muthusamy to secure victory.
The wicket by spinner Muthusamy, who was brought into the attack after the power play, was crucial for South Africa as it broke the strong stand between Seifert and Devon Conway of 75 (52).
It was not long before the fast bowler Ngidi joined the wicket-taking party as he accounted for Conway (47) and Mark Chapman (3) in quick succession as the Proteas got back into the game.
The first victim of Ngidi was Conway whose attempted swipe got the top-edge and it flew to short fine leg where Nandre Burger took an easy catch.
A few overs later, the crowd was treated to another brilliant catch by Hermann at deep midwicket where he leapt in the air to claim Mark Chapman’s misjudged shot.
The Proteas bowlers continued to put pressure on New Zealand and they were rewarded in the 17th over when Brevis did not need to move an inch at deep midwicket to dismiss Rachin Ravindra (47) off the bowling of Burger.
The last wicket went to Kwena Maphaka who removed Bracewell but New Zealand had the last laugh as they successfully defended their score of 180.
