Conrad impressed by young guns despite Tri-Series backfire
It was a game of millimetres that just wasn’t meant to be, says coach
There will have been several “ifs” and “buts” swirling in the minds of the Proteas cricket squad as they made their way home from the Tri-Series that finished in Zimbabwe on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.