Pieter Coetzé cruised through the 100m backstroke heats at the world championships in Singapore on Monday morning, but he’ll be looking to step it up in the evening semifinals.
Coetzé, who clocked a 51.99sec world lead at the World Student Games in Berlin nine days earlier, finished third in his heat in 52.80, a time that ranked him seventh overall.
The South African, fifth in the event at the Paris Olympics last year, touched behind Games 200m backstroke champion Hubert Kos (52.60) and Christian Bacico of Italy (52.72).
Frenchman Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, an Olympic relay bronze medallist, set the pace in 52.30, ahead of backstroke’s who’s who, including Greece’s Olympic 200m backstroke silver medallist Apostolos Christou, the Russian duo of Kliment Koleshnikov (52.57) and Miron Lifintsev (52.77), Olympic 100m king Thomas Ceccon of Italy (53.65) and China’s Olympic 100m silver medallist Jiayu Xu (53.73).
World No 1 Pieter Coetzé cruises into 100m backstroke semifinals
Image: REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
Pieter Coetzé cruised through the 100m backstroke heats at the world championships in Singapore on Monday morning, but he’ll be looking to step it up in the evening semifinals.
Coetzé, who clocked a 51.99sec world lead at the World Student Games in Berlin nine days earlier, finished third in his heat in 52.80, a time that ranked him seventh overall.
The South African, fifth in the event at the Paris Olympics last year, touched behind Games 200m backstroke champion Hubert Kos (52.60) and Christian Bacico of Italy (52.72).
Frenchman Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, an Olympic relay bronze medallist, set the pace in 52.30, ahead of backstroke’s who’s who, including Greece’s Olympic 200m backstroke silver medallist Apostolos Christou, the Russian duo of Kliment Koleshnikov (52.57) and Miron Lifintsev (52.77), Olympic 100m king Thomas Ceccon of Italy (53.65) and China’s Olympic 100m silver medallist Jiayu Xu (53.73).
Lythe Pillay claims 400m gold; fourth medal for birthday heroine Olivia Nel
The top 16 will battle it out for eight spots in Tuesday night’s final.
In other South African action, Rebecca Meder matched her 1min 07.50sec personal best as she ended ninth in her heat. Meder, a semifinalist in the 200m individual medley on Sunday, will compete again in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday morning.
Matthew Sates, who has been training in Switzerland, faded over the second half of his 200m freestyle heat to end ninth in 1:48.45, well outside his 1:45.91 personal best.
Midmar Mile champion Catherine van Rensburg, who earlier in the championships finished 25th in the 10km open-water race and 35th in the 5km, clocked 16.59.73, nearly 20 seconds slower than her best.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos