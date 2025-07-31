Sport

Border CD members suspended by schools’ rugby association

Action related to theft at U18 Academy Week in Middelburg

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 31 July 2025

The Border Rugby Schools’ Association has suspended seven Border Country Districts players for two years in response to allegations of theft made against the squad on the final day of the U18 Academy Week at Hoërskool Middelburg in Mpumalanga earlier in July.  ..

