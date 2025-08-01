Makazole Mapimpi Foundation’s U14-15 Rugby Festival an opportunity for aspiring stars

The Makazole Mapimpi Foundation will host its second annual MMF U14-15 Rugby Festival on Saturday at the Mdantsane NU 1 Sports Ground, where 30 outstanding players from 15 participating teams will be selected to join the foundation’s coaching and mentorship programme.
The event will bring together teams from around the Border region for a full day of matches, fun, and talent scouting.
The teams come from areas including Nxaruni, Mdantsane, East London, Ntabozuko (Berlin), Komga, and Qonce (King William’s Town).
These teams represent a diverse group of schools and clubs, such as Vulamazibuko, Buchule, Vulumzi, Wongalethu, Masixole, Ulwazi, Mzomhle and Khulani high schools, along with Leo Mbini Sport Development, Ulutsha Wolves, Mdantsane Hurricanes, Black Hawkes (Zembe), Jubisa Big Boys, Cranes RFC, Ebenezer Majombozi, and the Moko Sports Foundation.
“The MMF U14-15 Rugby Festival is about more than just the game — it’s about giving young people hope, structure, and a real pathway to a better future,” the foundation’s administrator, Chumani Madyosi said.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Madyosi said the planning for the festival had gone smoothly, but what excited them most was the strong response from teams outside East London, with schools from Nxaruni, Komga, Qonce, and Ntabozuko set to join the event.
“It shows how far the impact of last year’s programme has reached.”
“Thirty players will be selected to join our coaching and mentorship programme, where they’ll be trained by top coaches such as SA Schools coach Lwazi [Zangqa], former EP Kings player Ntando Kebe, Fort Hare coach Chase Morison, U21 coach Onke Dubase, and WSU’s Sabelo Kolanisi.”
Madyodi said the players would also attend life skills sessions led by a professional mentor, who would share advice on making better choices in life, improving at school, and growing as young men who would not engage in gender-based violence.
“Our goal is to watch them earn scholarships, go to university, and one day succeed, whether in rugby or any profession.
“We believe that by combining sport, education and character development, we can help unlock a life of purpose,” Madyosi said.
The foundation’s director, Mbasa Ntsinde, said the organisation engaged in revitalising sports development in the region, with a strong focus on rugby.
“While we acknowledge that several other organisations are doing outstanding work in this space, our approach is to complement those efforts by creating meaningful engagements and providing more opportunities for young players through competitive games,” Ntsinde said.
The foundation changed the age group it works with from U16 to 14 to 16-years-olds, after noticing that many older boys stopped playing after the festival because there was not enough help to keep them going.
“By working with younger boys, we can help them grow for a longer time and give them a better chance to join the Iqhawe Border team and get into good schools through rugby.”
Ntside said the initiative was led by Makazole Mapimpi, whose passion was to help young people, particularly those who would not normally have access to gain opportunities at top schools through sport.
At its core, the programme is about giving children a chance to succeed, both on and off the field.
“We plan to expand the festival to include additional sporting codes and age groups, such as U12s and U13s
“Though we are only in our second year, we are confident that the foundation we are building now will support sustainable, long-term growth.”
