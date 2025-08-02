Iinyathi’s Bossr wins big at CSA Awards

For his outstanding season with the bat, Eastern Cape Iinyathi captain Jerome Bossr was bestowed with the division two One-Day Cup player accolade at the Cricket SA Awards that were held at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park recently.
In the category, he was nominated alongside the Tuskers’ Sean Gilson and Garden Route Badgers’ Pheko Moletsane.
But Bossr’s efforts with the willow during the campaign, where Iinyathi ended as co-champions, was the difference.
The 26-year-old left hander was instrumental in the Buffalos’ campaign, during which they won four of their seven matches.
He finished top scorer in the format with 359 runs (an average of 89), scoring two centuries and one 50 in six matches, including 114 not out against the Limpopo Impalas.
His Border Cricket compatriots, head Tumelo Bodibe and spinner Jade de Klerk unfortunately came out second best in their respective categories.
Bodibe was nominated for division two coach of the year but was beaten by Ahmed Amla of the ACDC Express Tuskers. Northern Cape Heat all-rounder Ernest Kemm surpassed De Klerk for 4-Day Domestic Series player of the season.
Proteas women’s left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and Proteas men’s stalwart Keshav Maharaj were named the women’s and men’s players of the year.
The 25-year-old Mlaba was the most decorated honoree of the evening, with four awards.
She also walked away with the Women’s T20 International player of the year, women’s players’ player of the year, and the best delivery fuelled by KFC.
Maharaj received the award for a second time in his career, having first earned the honour in 2022, in recognition of his continued excellence across all formats and leadership within the national set-up.
Other major winners in the men’s categories included Ottneil Baartman, who was named men’s international newcomer of the year.
Anrich Nortjé took home the men’s T20 International player of the year award, while Heinrich Klaasen was recognised as the men’s One-Day International player of the year.
Test captain Temba Bavuma was named Test player of the year after a standout season in which he finished as the team’s leading run-scorer and led SA to the final of the ICC World Test Championship.
He also received the fans’ player of the year, as voted by the public.
Kagiso Rabada was recognised by his peers as the men’s players’ player of the year, while Nandre Burger claimed the best delivery fuelled by KFC for his dismissal of Mikyle Louis during the second Test against the West Indies in Guyana.
Ayanda Hlubi was honoured as the international newcomer of the year, and Annerie Dercksen received the One-Day International player of the year award.
Dane Paterson was presented with the Makhaya Ntini power of cricket award, which celebrates cricket’s ability to inspire and transform lives.
On the domestic men’s division one front, Lions’ fast bowler Kwena Maphaka was adjudged the T20 Challenge player of the season, Dolphins’ all-rounder Jon-Jon Smuts the One-Day Cup player of the year and batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius of the Titans the 4-Day player of the year.
Russell Domingo, head coach of the Lions, was named division one coach of the year for the second successive season.
The division two winner was Eastern Storm batter Christopher Britz (T20 Knockout player of the year).
In the second edition of the Hollywoodbets Pro Series, all-rounders Kayla Reyneke (Western Province) and Suné Luus were named Pro 20 player of the season and pro player of the season, respectively.
The Lions coaching staff completed a double triumph with Shaun Pretorius, head coach of the women’s team, receiving Pro Series coach of the year honour.
Leah Jones (Western Province) and Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins) were named the women’s and men’s SACA most valuable players of the year.
Dewald Brevis and Nondumiso Shangase were voted as the domestic players’ player of the year in their respective categories.
The Betway SA20 honours saw MI Cape Town’s Brevis named SA20 rising star of the season, while Paarl Royals’ Lhuan-dre Pretorius took home SA 20 batter of the season. Marco Jansen completed a memorable campaign for Sunrisers Eastern Cape by saying both the SA20 bowler of the season and SA20 player of the season.
In the officiating category, Allahudien Palekar retained the CSA umpire of the year, while Abdoellah Steenkamp was voted by his peers as the CSA umpires’ umpire of the year — Additional reporting Cricket SA Communications
