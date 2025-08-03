'Losing Appollis is like losing a family member' — Mohafe

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe has likened losing talismanic winger Oswin Appollis to Orlando Pirates to losing a family member, suggesting it’ll be hard to replace him.
In his Pirates debut, Appollis haunted his former team in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The winger scored the opening goal and also won his new side a penalty that was converted by Patrick Maswanganyi, to give Bucs a 2-0 win.
Polokwane sold Appollis to Pirates last month.
“It’s always difficult to lose a family member. I lost a family member [in Appollis], so I am grieving,” Mohafe joked.
“He left for a bigger team, and all I can do is wish him well. I am feeling the pinch ... he left a big hole in my team and for me, and for us to replace him, it’s going to take some time.”
The 23-year-old Bafana Bafana ace’s cool, first-time finish in the 13th minute left Mohafe proud. “No man, that [Appollis’s move] shows that I taught him well,” Mohafe said.
“That movement is a drilling movement that we’ve been doing, and we know that the moment you get that ball, you [the opponent] must not give him the space inside. Unfortunately, the guy who was supposed to close that gap went to slumberland a little bit. So, he caught us.”
The Polokwane coach felt Appollis was improving at Pirates under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
“I think the Appollis that I saw today is another Appollis in terms of movement and playing ability. The guy is improving, and I hope that he can continue to do so going forward,” Mohafe said.
Polokwane shift their focus this week to preparing to face provincial rivals Magesi in their league opener at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
