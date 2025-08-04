Fifa faces class action over player transfer regulations

A Dutch soccer players' group is preparing a Europe-wide class action claim against Fifa and other associations, seeking compensation over alleged loss of income due to restrictive transfer rules, it said on Monday.

The Dutch Foundation for Justice said world soccer governing body Fifa's rules had affected about 100,000 players in European member states and the United Kingdom since 2002.

The foundation added that consultancy firm Compass Lexecon had estimated damages could run into billions of euros, with the foundation's board member Dolf Segaar telling Dutch news agency NOS that “it is a billion-dollar claim”.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) is among the associations to be named in the suit.

“This case is being brought in the Netherlands under the Dutch Act on the Settlement of Mass Damages in Collective Action (WAMCA), which allows this legal action to be launched by JfP on behalf of a large group of professional footballers,” it added.