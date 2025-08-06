Sport

Player poaching tops list of reasons for Ncera Leopards’ relegation

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 06 August 2025

From representing Border in SA’s biggest club competition, the Gold Cup, in 2023, Ncera Leopards have declined dramatically and have been relegated from the top flight to the second tier of Border club rugby, something that has been described by the rugby fraternity as sad. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DJ Tira suffers another backlash over a controvertial post
Customs Intercepts Cargo Of Over 1,620 Protected Birds At Lagos Airport